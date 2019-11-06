Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Grisanti Capital Management LLC

Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 398,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,790. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $249.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

