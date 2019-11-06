Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $234,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

