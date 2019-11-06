Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $504.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:VGR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 5,358,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Vector Group has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on VGR. ValuEngine raised Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

