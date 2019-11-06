Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Trading Up 0.6%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €4.16 ($4.84) and last traded at €4.05 ($4.71), approximately 3,411 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.03 ($4.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Vapiano and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vapiano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.12 ($9.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,933.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.97.

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of July 12, 2018, it operated 215 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

