Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.77

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.77 and last traded at $156.59, with a volume of 47497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average is $149.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

