Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $135.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.