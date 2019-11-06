Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Reduced by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

VBR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.94. 283,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,059. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $135.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average is $128.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

