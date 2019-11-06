Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 582.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $159.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.62.

