Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,717,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 458,008 shares.The stock last traded at $66.22 and had previously closed at $66.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 22,391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

