Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 199.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 191,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 41,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.37. 11,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,769. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

