ValuEngine Upgrades InterXion (NYSE:INXN) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion (NYSE:INXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INXN. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.43.
Shares of NYSE:INXN traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. InterXion has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 129.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InterXion by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after acquiring an additional 366,540 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of InterXion by 103.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,322,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of InterXion by 135.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,785 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InterXion by 28.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 468,646 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of InterXion by 23.8% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,495,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,853,000 after acquiring an additional 287,800 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About InterXion
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
