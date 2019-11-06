ValuEngine Upgrades InterXion (NYSE:INXN) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion (NYSE:INXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INXN. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of NYSE:INXN traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. InterXion has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 129.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.93.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that InterXion will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InterXion by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after acquiring an additional 366,540 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of InterXion by 103.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,322,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of InterXion by 135.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,785 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InterXion by 28.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 468,646 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of InterXion by 23.8% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,495,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,853,000 after acquiring an additional 287,800 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

