ValuEngine Upgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.24. 2,856,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,493. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Paper has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,959,000 after buying an additional 741,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Paper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $858,623,000 after buying an additional 1,061,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in International Paper by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after buying an additional 2,104,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,620,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,157,000 after buying an additional 370,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in International Paper by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,561,000 after buying an additional 476,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.