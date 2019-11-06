ValuEngine Upgrades Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INSG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Inseego and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

INSG traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.39. 1,271,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,990. The stock has a market cap of $442.24 million, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.74. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

