ValuEngine Upgrades Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) to Sell

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ISSC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,725. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 million, a P/E ratio of 149.67 and a beta of -0.16. Innovative Solutions & Support has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.67%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $71,795.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

