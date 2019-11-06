ValuEngine Upgrades Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) to “Buy”

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Genocea Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.54. 141,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,748. The company has a market cap of $66.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

