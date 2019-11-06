ValuEngine Lowers Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Geron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geron currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. 784,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,908. The company has a market cap of $276.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Geron by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. acquired a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Geron by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

