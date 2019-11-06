ValuEngine Downgrades Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Sell

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WBT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.
Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson bought 13,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $200,010.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,399.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Welbilt by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $176,000.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
