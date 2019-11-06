ValuEngine Downgrades Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Sell

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WBT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson bought 13,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $200,010.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,399.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Welbilt by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $176,000.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

