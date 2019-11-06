ValuEngine Downgrades Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Strong Sell

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $33.45 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $398.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,438.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 24.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

