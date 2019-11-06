ValuEngine Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price target on shares of LivaNova and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 304,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $162,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $73,700.00. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,715 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in LivaNova by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LivaNova by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LivaNova by 3.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

