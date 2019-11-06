ValuEngine Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
LIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price target on shares of LivaNova and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 304,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.99.
In related news, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $162,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $73,700.00. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,715 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in LivaNova by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LivaNova by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LivaNova by 3.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
