ValuEngine Downgrades Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Sell

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Korn Ferry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

NYSE KFY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. 464,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 421.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at $290,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: Insider Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.