ValuEngine Downgrades Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KTB. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. 1,242,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,790. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,562,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,434,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,172,000.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.