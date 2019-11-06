Usca Ria LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Eastern Bank grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 24.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 130.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 427,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,399. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.