Usca Ria LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.09. 751,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,824. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $206.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

