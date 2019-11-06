Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2,404.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GEL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

