Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 147.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI remained flat at $$31.18 during trading on Wednesday. 251,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SJI. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

