Usca Ria LLC Invests $122,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 869.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.23. 3,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,122. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

