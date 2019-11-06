Usca Ria LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 1.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 3.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 6.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 6.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

APA traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 382,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,105. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.