US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ECOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of ECOL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.52. 211,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,652. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in US Ecology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

