US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on USCR. ValuEngine cut shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

US Concrete stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $897.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.36.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Concrete will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at $116,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $177,498 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in US Concrete during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 5.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in US Concrete during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 28.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 13.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

