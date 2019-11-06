UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (LON:UPGS) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.93 Per Share

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (LON:UPGS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.16. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON UPGS traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 82.50 ($1.08). 102,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,690. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.18. UP Global Sourcing has a twelve month low of GBX 32.06 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62.

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

