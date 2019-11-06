UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (LON:UPGS) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.93 Per Share

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (LON:UPGS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.16. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON UPGS traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 82.50 ($1.08). 102,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,690. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.18. UP Global Sourcing has a twelve month low of GBX 32.06 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62.
About UP Global Sourcing
