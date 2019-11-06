United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTHR. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen set a $118.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.30.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $91.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.97. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $128.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in United Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 776.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

