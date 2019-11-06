United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) vs. Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Head to Head Comparison

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bankshares and Unity Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $846.43 million 4.84 $256.34 million $2.45 16.41 Unity Bancorp $76.29 million 3.15 $21.92 million $2.01 11.00

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Bankshares and Unity Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Unity Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. United Bankshares pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of United Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 28.68% 7.89% 1.33% Unity Bancorp 27.95% 16.22% 1.46%

Summary

United Bankshares beats Unity Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security, and trust services; services to correspondent banks, including check clearing, safekeeping, and buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. The company operates 139 full service offices, which consists of 51 offices in West Virginia; 83 offices in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia and the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas; 4 offices in southwestern Pennsylvania; and 1 office in southeastern Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its financial services through 19 branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

