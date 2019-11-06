United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 7,017 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,393,000 after buying an additional 3,630,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,642,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,140,000 after buying an additional 840,742 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,429,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,222,000 after buying an additional 698,096 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,180,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,565,000 after buying an additional 549,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,703,000 after buying an additional 211,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of ALXN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 139,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,167. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

