United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 2,484 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,533,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,591. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $62.61 and a 12 month high of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

