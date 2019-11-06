Unit (UNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Unit (NYSE:UNT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Unit to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Unit to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 174,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Unit has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.69.

In other Unit news, EVP Frank Q. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,543.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNT. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

