Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Receives $19.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Unit stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 621,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,873. Unit has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.69.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unit will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank Q. Young purchased 10,000 shares of Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Unit by 4,726.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unit by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unit by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

