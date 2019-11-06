Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Unique Fabricating to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Shares of Unique Fabricating stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Unique Fabricating from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,883.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.