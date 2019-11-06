Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UAA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,420,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,522. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

