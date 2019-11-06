Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UMPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 21,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,330. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

