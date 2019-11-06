UBS Group Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $41.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $4,887,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $645,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,167. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,486,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,637,000 after acquiring an additional 94,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,410,000 after acquiring an additional 717,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 101,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,893,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,208,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

