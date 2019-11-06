UBS Group Increases Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target to $22.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OEC. TheStreet downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 136,236.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,391 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth $9,804,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth $8,865,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,150,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 347,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth $7,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

