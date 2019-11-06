UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UBSFY. Stephens upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

