Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,321. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.39.

TYME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $33,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,600. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

