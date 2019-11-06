Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Two Rivers Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,454. The company has a market capitalization of $182.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.29. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.