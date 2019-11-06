Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

TWO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.63. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Hammond acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,584.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

