Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million.

NASDAQ TUES traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.78. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 318,732 shares in the company, valued at $446,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,750,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,468. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

