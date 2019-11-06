TTP Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,151 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.98. 9,351,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,923,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.32. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.41 and a one year high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

