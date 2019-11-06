TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.40

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as low as $3.40. TSR shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

