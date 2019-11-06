TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for TSINGTAO BREWER/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TSINGTAO BREWER/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TSINGTAO BREWER/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of TSGTY stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

About TSINGTAO BREWER/S

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

