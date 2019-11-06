Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price objective on Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.38. 78,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $826.27 million, a PE ratio of -980.33 and a beta of 1.50. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,086,986.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $479,606 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 6.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 9.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

